Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Declares $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Performance

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.75. 162,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,547. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.53. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90.

Get Abrdn Life Sciences Investors alerts:

Insider Activity at Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

In other Abrdn Life Sciences Investors news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 15,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $216,090.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,381,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,252,164.17. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,650 shares of company stock worth $1,006,496. 10.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.