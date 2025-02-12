Abrdn Healthcare Investors Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (NYSE:HQH)

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors has increased its dividend by an average of 101.6% annually over the last three years.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.7 %

HQH stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,307. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.98.

About Abrdn Healthcare Investors

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

