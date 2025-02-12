abrdn Asia Focus (LON:AAS) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 293.59 ($3.66) and traded as low as GBX 293 ($3.65). abrdn Asia Focus shares last traded at GBX 295 ($3.67), with a volume of 57,934 shares trading hands.

abrdn Asia Focus Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19. The stock has a market cap of £451.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3,266.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 293.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 283.73.

About abrdn Asia Focus

A fundamental, high conviction portfolio of well-researched Asian small caps.

