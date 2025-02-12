8,993 Shares in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Purchased by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1,957.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

VTWO stock opened at $91.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.24. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $77.35 and a one year high of $99.12.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

