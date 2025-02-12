5,426 Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $111,094,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $102,762,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,079,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,147,000 after acquiring an additional 387,008 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 37.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,423,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,851,000 after purchasing an additional 385,143 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,664,000 after purchasing an additional 321,832 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LYV stock opened at $146.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.36. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.81 and a 1 year high of $152.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.04, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 77.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.40.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

