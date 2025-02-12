3,839 Shares in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Acquired by Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC

Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,839 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000. Eagle Materials comprises approximately 0.9% of Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Eagle Materials by 789.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total value of $1,074,173.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,330. The trade was a 76.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 11,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.50, for a total value of $3,691,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,644,315.50. The trade was a 12.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $254.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.44 and a 12 month high of $321.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 20.91%. Research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.80.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

