31,709 Shares in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS) Purchased by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000. Sovran Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Shares of RECS opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.36. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $618.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

