29,171 Shares in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.10% of Herc at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Herc by 8.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 736,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,470,000 after acquiring an additional 56,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Herc by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 665,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Herc by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 637,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Herc by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,011,000 after purchasing an additional 23,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,211,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Herc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $206.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.04. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.70 and a 1-year high of $246.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Herc Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Herc’s payout ratio is 21.75%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Herc from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.75.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also

