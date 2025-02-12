246 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Bought by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.91.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV stock opened at $202.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $158.29 and a 12-month high of $222.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

