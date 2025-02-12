20,304 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Purchased by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% in the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,427,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,006.10. This trade represents a 23.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on USB shares. DA Davidson upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.77%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.