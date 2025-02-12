17,720 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Bought by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Reik & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 13,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $922,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Bonfire Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

NYSE:PFE opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.69. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.99%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

