1,735 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by David Wealth Management LLC

David Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Aurelius Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $88,890,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $225.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.09. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $191.34 and a 52-week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

