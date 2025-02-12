1,552 Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,614,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,787,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,919,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 149,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 125,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,522,000 after purchasing an additional 15,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.67.

Shares of MOH opened at $272.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.40 and a 12-month high of $423.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $297.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.5 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

