135 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000.

Shares of MGC stock opened at $219.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.15. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $176.49 and a 52 week high of $221.53. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

