Yacktman Asset Management LP Acquires 168,723 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,807,065 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 168,723 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises approximately 2.6% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 0.32% of EOG Resources worth $221,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,411,032 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,140,338,000 after acquiring an additional 75,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,315,735 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,513,446,000 after purchasing an additional 180,755 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,284,228 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $694,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,134 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,469,142 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $547,827,000 after purchasing an additional 214,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,653,922 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $326,247,000 after buying an additional 79,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wolfe Research raised EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $76,867.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,532 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,185.56. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $130.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.06 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.27.

EOG Resources announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

