Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Boosts Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in Prologis by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth $52,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $117.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $108.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.18. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.82 and a 52 week high of $135.76.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Prologis

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $947,188.98. The trade was a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Baird R W upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.78.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

