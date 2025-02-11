William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,423,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,857,000 after acquiring an additional 125,586 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,979,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $972,156,000 after purchasing an additional 263,065 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,079,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 123,161 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 465.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,585,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17,050.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,574,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,112 shares during the period.

VNQ opened at $91.63 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $78.27 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.71 and a 200-day moving average of $93.33. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

