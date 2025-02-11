Wealthstar Advisors LLC Invests $276,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.61 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.