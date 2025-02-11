Wealthstar Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000. FS KKR Capital accounts for about 0.8% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 32.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 186,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK opened at $23.23 on Monday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $23.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.31 per share, with a total value of $106,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,238. The trade was a 11.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $248,910. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

