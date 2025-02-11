Wealthstar Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,587 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 451.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 96,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,407,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $132.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.31 and a fifty-two week high of $135.07.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

