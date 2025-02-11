Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC Invests $396,000 in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PH. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Argus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $791.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $729.18.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.5 %

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $680.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $492.71 and a twelve month high of $718.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $665.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $635.64.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

