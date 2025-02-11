Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 70,355 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 70,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 10.6% of Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Citrine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,115,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,923,000. Brickley Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $299.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $296.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $243.35 and a 12 month high of $302.95.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

