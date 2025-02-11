WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 268.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,612 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 0.6% during the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 1.9% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on O shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.81.

Shares of O stock opened at $54.14 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.29.

The firm also recently declared a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.91%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

