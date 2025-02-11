W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.67 EPS

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.67, Zacks reports. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 35.12%. W. P. Carey updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.820-4.920 EPS.
W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.8 %
WPC stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.16. 1,152,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,652. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.63.
W. P. Carey Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 138.58%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on W. P. Carey
About W. P. Carey
W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than W. P. Carey
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.