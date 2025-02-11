W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.67 EPS

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.67, Zacks reports. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 35.12%. W. P. Carey updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.820-4.920 EPS.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.8 %

WPC stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.16. 1,152,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,652. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 138.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

