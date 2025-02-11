Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,458 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 114.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.8% of Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 692.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $361.62 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $408.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.29.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total value of $35,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,716. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total transaction of $39,792,803.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,095,100. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 560,776 shares of company stock valued at $203,744,862 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

