Vest Financial LLC Has $278,000 Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 75.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CDW by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,719,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,288,000 after buying an additional 64,702 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,481,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $785,635,000 after acquiring an additional 31,858 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,111,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 7,029.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,466,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $331,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in CDW by 0.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,156,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Trading Down 3.9 %

CDW stock opened at $192.02 on Monday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $168.43 and a 12 month high of $263.37. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 5.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CDW

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.