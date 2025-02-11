Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 7.4% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $33,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $298.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $447 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $243.35 and a fifty-two week high of $302.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.05.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

