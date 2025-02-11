Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Cut by Essex LLC

Essex LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703,913 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,448,000. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,114,000 after buying an additional 377,631 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 73.4% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 832,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,833,000 after acquiring an additional 352,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 149.3% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 584,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,582,000 after acquiring an additional 350,171 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VTI opened at $298.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $447 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $296.39 and its 200-day moving average is $285.97. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $243.35 and a 12 month high of $302.95.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

