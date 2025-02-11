Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Holdings Cut by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,615 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,559,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,475 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,969,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,595,000 after buying an additional 75,969 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,322,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,411,000 after buying an additional 818,486 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,990,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,092,000 after acquiring an additional 433,676 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,837,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,395,000 after acquiring an additional 219,309 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.23 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.53.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

