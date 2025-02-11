Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Decreased by Cornerstone Planning Group LLC

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $552.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $549.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $531.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $450.99 and a fifty-two week high of $561.66. The company has a market cap of $500.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

