Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by New Republic Capital LLC

New Republic Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of New Republic Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,473,000. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,276,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,779,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VOO stock opened at $556.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $549.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $531.78. The company has a market cap of $503.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $450.99 and a 12-month high of $561.66.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

