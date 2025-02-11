Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $496,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $247.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.24. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $208.65 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.