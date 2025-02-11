Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $248.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.34. The firm has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $208.65 and a 52 week high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

