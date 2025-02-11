Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Trimmed by CAP Partners LLC

CAP Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.2% of CAP Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,756,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,488,000.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 939,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,875,000 after buying an additional 939,520 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,575.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 293,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,432,000 after buying an additional 292,061 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,119,000 after buying an additional 183,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 426.0% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 199,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,611,000 after acquiring an additional 161,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $277.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $229.47 and a 12 month high of $285.60. The stock has a market cap of $71.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.66 and a 200 day moving average of $265.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

