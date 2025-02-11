Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,410 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Focus Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $28,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 87,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC now owns 36,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 43,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $393,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $133.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.31 and a fifty-two week high of $135.07.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.