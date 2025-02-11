Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 3.5% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $49,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471,634 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,056,000 after buying an additional 257,784 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,641,000 after buying an additional 194,506 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,989,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,569,000 after acquiring an additional 178,659 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $422.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.23. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $321.29 and a fifty-two week high of $428.69.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

