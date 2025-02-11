Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 59,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 17,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 22,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,766,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.30. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

