Value Stocks To Watch Today – February 08th

Invesco QQQ, ProShares UltraPro QQQ, and Cloudflare are the three Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares in companies that are considered to be undervalued by the market, trading at a price lower than their intrinsic value. They are typically characterized by lower price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios and other fundamental metrics compared to growth stocks. Investors in value stocks seek to capitalize on potential price corrections and long-term appreciation of these undervalued assets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $6.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $522.92. The stock had a trading volume of 29,508,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,763,604. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $413.07 and a twelve month high of $539.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $521.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $495.57.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Shares of TQQQ traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.73. The stock had a trading volume of 55,208,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,534,215. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.93. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $93.79.

Cloudflare (NET)

Cloudflare, Inc. operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Shares of NET traded up $25.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,069,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,727. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.89 and its 200 day moving average is $96.85. The stock has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of -758.52 and a beta of 1.12. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $66.24 and a 12-month high of $171.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

