Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Down 7.4% – Here’s What Happened

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 43,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 65,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.
The stock has a market capitalization of $872.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76.
Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Uxin had a negative return on equity of 248.43% and a negative net margin of 20.57%.
Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.
