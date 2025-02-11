Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Down 7.4% – Here’s What Happened

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 43,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 65,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Uxin Trading Down 4.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $872.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Uxin had a negative return on equity of 248.43% and a negative net margin of 20.57%.

Institutional Trading of Uxin

Uxin Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Uxin stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Uxin Limited ( NASDAQ:UXIN Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

