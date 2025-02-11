Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Raised by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,773 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.1% of Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at $16,240,000. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,388. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $244.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.14 and a 200-day moving average of $240.19. The firm has a market cap of $148.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $218.55 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.40.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

