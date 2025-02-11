True Vision MN LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

True Vision MN LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $71.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $57.72 and a 52 week high of $71.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.36 and a 200-day moving average of $68.04.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

