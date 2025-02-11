True Vision MN LLC Buys Shares of 17,266 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

True Vision MN LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $778,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $8,824,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 185,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $54.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.52. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $37.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.95.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

