Transportation Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 08th

Uber Technologies, Booking, and BigBear.ai are the three Transportation stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Transportation stocks are publicly traded companies involved in the transportation of goods and people, including airlines, railroads, shipping companies, and trucking firms. These stocks are influenced by factors such as fuel prices, economic growth, and trade activity, making them a key indicator of economic health and performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Transportation stocks within the last several days.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $4.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.76. 81,720,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,054,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.34 and its 200 day moving average is $70.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG traded up $107.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4,887.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,793. Booking has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,337.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4,947.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,457.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of NYSE:BBAI traded up $1.82 on Friday, hitting $8.59. 229,322,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,240,612. BigBear.ai has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 3.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

