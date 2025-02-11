TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:TACT opened at $4.40 on Friday. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $7.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.27. The firm has a market cap of $44.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 36,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 14,599 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 155,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.