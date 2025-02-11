Towneley Capital Management Inc DE Sells 1,282 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $277.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $229.47 and a 12-month high of $285.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $272.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

