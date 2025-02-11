Towneley Capital Management Inc DE Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 30.2% of Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $127,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 131,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,087,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Collier Financial bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,128,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $299.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $243.35 and a twelve month high of $302.95. The firm has a market cap of $449.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

