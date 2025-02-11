Towneley Capital Management Inc DE Has $26.72 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 6.3% of Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $26,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,806,000 after purchasing an additional 75,949 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,838,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,403,000 after buying an additional 90,699 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,689,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,602,000 after buying an additional 111,503 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,308,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,305,000 after buying an additional 117,998 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,156,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,241,000 after buying an additional 69,456 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.50. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $79.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2813 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

