Top Blockchain Stocks To Watch Now – February 10th

Oracle, Brand Engagement Network, Riot Platforms, Applied Digital, and Bitdeer Technologies Group are the five Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of companies that are directly involved in the development, use, or integration of blockchain technology within their business operations. These stocks typically derive their value from the performance and growth of blockchain-related services, products, or projects offered by the company. Investors interested in benefiting from the potential growth of blockchain technology often consider investing in these stocks as a way to gain exposure to the expanding blockchain industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL traded up $3.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.24. 3,070,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,126,733. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Oracle has a 1 year low of $106.51 and a 1 year high of $198.31.

Brand Engagement Network (BNAI)

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities.

Shares of Brand Engagement Network stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,113,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,010,779. Brand Engagement Network has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ:RIOT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.60. 10,993,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,105,895. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16. Riot Platforms has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $18.36. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 4.23.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of APLD traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.19. 7,097,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,520,324. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19. Applied Digital has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 4.77.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

BTDR traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $17.21. 2,228,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,002,747. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.27.

