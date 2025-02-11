Top 5G Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 10th

Super Micro Computer, Onsemi, and QUALCOMM are the three 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks refer to stocks of companies involved in the development, deployment, and operation of 5G technology, a next-generation ultra-fast wireless network technology. Investors may look to invest in these stocks as the rollout of 5G networks is expected to revolutionize various industries and offer significant growth potential for companies involved in the sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of SMCI stock traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.84. 56,333,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,859,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.30. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $122.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.94.

Onsemi (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded down $3.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.09. The company had a trading volume of 11,171,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,990,965. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.49.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.63 on Monday, reaching $170.59. 2,066,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,850,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $148.41 and a one year high of $230.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

