Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.29), Zacks reports. Tigo Energy had a negative net margin of 110.29% and a negative return on equity of 103.85%. Tigo Energy updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Tigo Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TYGO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 24,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,600. The company has a market cap of $60.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Tigo Energy has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $2.12.

Get Tigo Energy alerts:

Tigo Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Tigo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tigo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.