Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.29), Zacks reports. Tigo Energy had a negative net margin of 110.29% and a negative return on equity of 103.85%. Tigo Energy updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.
Tigo Energy Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TYGO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 24,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,600. The company has a market cap of $60.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Tigo Energy has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $2.12.
